Australia expects to get vaccine within months, says PM Morrison

SYDNEY • Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential Covid-19 vaccine in January, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday, as the number of new daily infections in the country's virus hot spot fell to a 10-week low.

Mr Morrison said his government has struck a deal with CSL to manufacture two vaccines - one developed by rival AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and another developed in CSL's own labs with the University of Queensland.

"Australia needs some hope," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra. "Today, we take another significant step to protect the health of Australians against the coronavirus pandemic."

Health Minister Greg Hunt said scientists leading the development of both vaccines have advised that recent evidence suggests both will offer "multi-year protection".

Mr Morrison said CSL is expected to deliver 3.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine - which is undergoing late-stage clinical trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa - in January and February next year.

AstraZeneca's candidate, AZD1222, is viewed as a front runner in the global race to deliver an effective vaccine to combat the coronavirus. Australia had announced in August that it planned to buy AZD1222, along with an agreement of intent from CSL to manufacture it. That plan was thrown into some doubt when CSL announced soon after that it would prioritise the manufacture of its own vaccine.

Mr Morrison's announcement that Australia would also purchase the CSL drug if trials proved successful appeared to be the culmination of a deal to get both vaccines across the line. The CSL vaccine is due to begin second-stage clinical trials late this year, meaning the earliest it could hit the market would be the middle of next year.

Should both vaccines pass clinical trials, Australia will spend A$1.7 billion (S$1.7 billion) for a total of nearly 85 million doses, Mr Morrison said.

The agreement came as Australia reported its lowest one-day rise in new Covid-19 cases since June 26, with 45 infections in the past 24 hours, 41 of which were recorded in Victoria state.

Australia's second-most populous state has been the epicentre of a second wave, and now accounts for about 75 per cent of the country's 26,320 cases and 90 per cent of its 762 deaths.

The south-eastern state on Sunday extended a hard lockdown in its capital Melbourne until Sept 28, as the daily infection rates had declined more slowly than hoped.

The extension of the lockdown in Melbourne is expected to fuel further job losses.

The Treasury has said that the original six-week lockdown had already cost Victoria around 250,000 jobs.

