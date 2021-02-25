Asian Insider

Australia enters age of the 'circuit-breaker' to quickly crush Covid-19

For The Straits Times
A lengthy second lockdown was imposed in the state of Victoria after it experienced a serious second wave of cases.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
SYDNEY - Australia has inadvertently developed a new and successful approach to dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, in which any sign of a breakout prompts an immediate strict and short lockdown.

The first such "circuit-breaker" occurred in Adelaide in November, when a small cluster of cases prompted the state government in South Australia to impose a sudden six-day lockdown.

