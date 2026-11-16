Australia endures worst property slump in decades and prices are set to fall further

Property prices in Sydney – Australia’s most populous city and the most expensive market – have fallen 10.1 per cent since the start of the year.

SYDNEY - In August 2026, Eresha Chandrathilake decided she was finally ready to buy her first home despite living in Sydney, one of the world’s most expensive property markets.

Chandrathilake, a 30-year-old engineer, had saved for a deposit for several years and happened to be entering the market during the city’s fastest property slump in 40 years.

At most inspections, she said, there would just be her and one other potential buyer and she would then be harangued by property agents who alerted her to price reductions and tried to persuade her to make an offer.

“It was very strange,” she told The Straits Times.

“The market was going down quite quickly. From the amount of follow up calls I received after inspections, it was clear there were no other offers.”

Chandrathilake eventually found a home she liked in Blacktown, a western suburb of Sydney, and made an offer that was accepted. On Nov 9, she completed the purchase of the home and took the keys.

As a first-home buyer, Chandrathilake has been one of the winners from the current property freefall.

Australia’s property values surged in recent decades but the country is in the midst of a severe downturn due to a mix of rising interest rates, new property taxes on investors and soaring costs of living.

Property prices in Sydney – Australia’s most populous city and the most expensive market – have fallen 10.1 per cent since the start of the year, according to property data firm Cotality.

In Melbourne and Brisbane, the second and third most populous cities, prices have dropped 7.9 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively, since the start of the year, while the drop across all capital cities has been 6.6 per cent.

The Federal Government has backed a lowering of home prices to make it easier for first-home buyers to enter the market.

But analysts say the plunging prices have produced few clear winners, particularly as five consecutive interest rate rises since February 2026 – lifting rates from 3.6 per cent to 4.85 per cent – have left homebuyers with less borrowing power.

Fastest drop on record

The chief economist at financial services firm AMP, Shane Oliver, told ST that first-home buyers have benefited from falling prices but added that “most of the drop in prices has been offset by the rise in interest rates”.

“You now don’t need to borrow as much but when you show up at the bank they won’t lend you as much,” Oliver said, because higher interest rates reduce the amount that can be borrowed.

“If you have finance lined up and have the deposit together, it is a good time to be looking to buy.”

Official data released on Oct 11 showed that the value of all new home loans in the three months to the end of September fell 15 per cent – the fastest fall on record. The amount borrowed by first-home buyers fell 8 per cent, suggesting that this cohort is still struggling to enter the market.

But loans to investors fell 32 per cent following tax changes targeting investors announced in May 2026.

The changes involved abolishing negative gearing – which allows investment property owners to deduct losses on the property from their taxable income – and scrapping a capital gains discount. The discount, which allowed investors who sell assets to pay tax on only half of their gains, will be replaced by an inflation-based discount from July 1, 2027.

Oliver said foreign investors – who can buy new homes but are not allowed to buy previously owned apartments and houses – may benefit from the lower prices but many tended to be wary of buying in a falling market.

But he said new homes tend to experience greater falls during a downturn as buyers are less willing to pay the extra premium for a newly constructed property.

Foreign buyers worry about further falls

“Technically, for a foreigner, now is a good time to be looking around for a property,” he said.

“But a lot of investors operate on a momentum basis and won’t want to get into the market because prices are falling and will probably keep falling for a while.”

Despite the steep decline, analysts believe the slump is not over. Commonwealth Bank (CBA), the nation’s largest bank, is expecting the downturn to continue in 2027, with a drop in prices across the capital cities of 15 per cent. Oliver is also expecting a 15 per cent drop in capital cities.

CBA’s senior economist, Trent Saunders, said in a statement that he “expects the market to stabilise during the second half of next year, supported by lower dwelling prices, higher rental yields, tight underlying housing supply and an eventual easing in monetary policy”.

Julian Choo, a mortgage broker in Sydney who has worked in the lending sector since 2017, told ST the market was suffering from a “perfect storm” due to the rate rises and tax changes. He said the market presented good opportunities for first-home buyers as some vendors were slashing prices by up to 10 per cent, but many buyers were “sitting back and waiting”.

“I haven’t been around to see too many slumps but this is the worst the country has seen in 40 years,” he said.

“First-home buyers can see the power they have in their hands but they also have concerns of catching a falling knife.”

Chandrathilake is happy with her purchase but said interest rates have increased twice between her signing the contract in September and settling in November.

“It’s a bit annoying,” she said.

“When I put the offer in, it was one rate and now it’s different. My hope is that I didn’t borrow more than I could afford.”