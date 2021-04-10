Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as Astra clot fears upend roll-out

SYDNEY • Australia has doubled its order of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, as the country raced to overhaul its inoculation plan over concerns about the risks of blood clots with the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine.

Until late Thursday, Australia based its vaccination programme largely on an AstraZeneca shot, with an order for 50 million doses - enough for the required two shots for its entire 25 million population - to be made domestically by biopharma CSL.

But Australia has now joined a host of countries in restricting use of the vaccine due to clotting concerns. The local health authorities have changed their recommendation to say the country's nearly 12 million people aged under 50 should take the Pfizer product instead.

As a result, Australia has doubled an earlier Pfizer order to 40 million shots, enough for four-fifths of the population, which would be delivered by the end of the year, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday.

The policy change to Pfizer effectively ends plans to have the entire population vaccinated by the end of October.

"It is not a prohibition on the AstraZeneca vaccine," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra after a national Cabinet meeting to discuss the virus response.

"For those who are over 50, there is a strong encouragement to be taking this AstraZeneca vaccine."

After Australia opened a quarantine-free travel zone with neighbouring New Zealand, Mr Morrison said he hoped to make similar arrangements elsewhere in the region, and "the more Australians who are vaccinated, the more likelihood there is of being able to have the types of arrangements that I mentioned".

Health Secretary Brendan Murphy called the policy change "highly precautionary", given the low rates of possible adverse effects associated with the AstraZeneca shot.

More than a dozen countries have at one time suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but most have resumed, with some, including France, the Netherlands and Germany, recommending a minimum age.

Australia's most populous state New South Wales, home to nearly a third of the population, said it was pausing the AstraZeneca roll-out to update "informed consent" documents to notify patients of risks.

Before the updated Pfizer order was announced, AstraZeneca said it respected the Australian decision and was working with regulators around the world "to understand the individual cases, epidemiology and possible mechanisms that could explain these extremely rare events".

CSL said it remained committed to meeting its contracted arrangements to make the vaccine.

As well as the AstraZeneca and Pfizer contracts, Australia ordered 51 million doses of a vaccine being trialled by US pharmaceutical giant Novavax, but the local authorities say they do not expect to approve the product until late 2021.

The government said in January that it planned to have four million vaccinated by the end of March, only to have 600,000 by that time. The number was just over one million as of yesterday, the authorities said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country was still assessing the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Australia began vaccinations later than some other countries because of its low number of infections, which stand at just under 29,400, with 909 deaths, since the pandemic began.

