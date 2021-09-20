Australia defends its handling of submarine deal with France

SYDNEY • Australia yesterday defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new accord with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis.

"I don't regret the decision to put Australia's national interest first," said Prime Minister Scott Morrison. "Never will."

Mr Morrison said it would have been "negligent" to proceed with the French deal against intelligence and defence advice.

He said he understood the French government's "disappointment" but that he had raised issues with the deal "some months ago", as had other Australian government ministers.

"I think they would have had every reason to know we had deep and grave concerns that the capability being delivered by the Attack Class submarine was not going to meet our strategic interests."

Australia ditched the 2016 deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines, announcing last Thursday a plan to build at least eight nuclear-powered ones with US and British technology in a trilateral security partnership.

The move infuriated France, a Nato ally of the US and Britain, prompting it to recall its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra. It also riled China, the rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.

The trilateral arrangement has put Washington in an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with Paris that analysts say could do lasting damage to American alliances with France and Europe, and also throws into doubt the united front that US President Joe Biden has been seeking to forge against China's growing power.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said Australia had been "upfront, open and honest" with France about its concerns over the deal, which was over-budget and years behind schedule. "Suggestions that the concerns hadn't been flagged by the Australian government just defy, frankly, what's on the public record," he said.

He declined to reveal costs of the new pact, saying only that "it's not going to be a cheap project".

The cancelled deal with France was valued in 2016 at some US$40 billion (S$54 billion).

Mr Dutton said Canberra was unable to buy the French nuclear-powered vessels because they require charging while the American submarines do not, making only the latter suitable for nuclear-free Australia.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the new trilateral pact showed Britain's readiness to be "hard-headed" in defending its own interests.

"This is about more than foreign policy in the abstract, but delivering for people across the UK and beyond by partnering with like-minded countries to build coalitions based on shared values and shared interests," she wrote in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

"We will be working closer together to use a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, from nuclear-powered submarines at first and then looking at artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

"It shows our readiness to be hard-headed in defending our interests and challenging unfair practices and malign acts."

Ms Truss added that the new deal also showed Britain's commitment to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

