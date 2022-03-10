Australia declares east coast floods a national emergency

SYDNEY • Australia declared a national emergency yesterday in response to devastating floods along its east coast, and designated catastrophe zones in towns swept away by swollen rivers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison toured the worst-hit Northern Rivers area of New South Wales (NSW) yesterday.

The emergency declaration, which was set up after Australia's destructive bush fires from 2019 to 2020, will help cut red tape and speed up aid amid criticism about a slow response to the billion-dollar flood disaster which has claimed at least 21 lives.

Frustrated residents in the Northern Rivers, with no access to power and the Internet for several days, have blamed the authorities for the slow speed and scale of relief efforts.

Asked by the media who should take responsibility for the slow response and feeling of being abandoned by the state and federal governments, Mr Morrison said: "I feel deeply and empathise absolutely with how people feel when they find themselves in these situations.

"This is a very complex and very challenging environment in which to operate. But I am in awe of the collective response that has been put in place, so I absolutely understand the frustration. I understand the anger. I understand the disappointment. I understand the sense of abandonment."

Flood victims will be given tax relief and up to A$3,000 (S$2,990) in emergency payments, part of a raft of additional grants to help families and businesses, including A$10 million to support the mental health of school-aged children in the Northern Rivers.

The government said yesterday it has so far deployed more than 4,370 Australian Defence Force personnel to the flood zones, including 2,650 to northern NSW, and this support was expected to increase over coming days, with total deployments expected to reach 6,000 across NSW and Queensland by the end of the week.

Mr Morrison, who is trailing in polls ahead of a federal election due by the end of May, kept media away from his meetings with flood victims, which he said was to protect their privacy.

Television footage showed some people gathered in front of an emergency operations centre that Mr Morrison visited, yelling "the water is rising, no more compromising" and "fossil fuel floods".

Speaking to reporters, Mr Morrison linked the devastation to climate change, which he said had also caused earlier bush-fire catastrophes, but he went on to say the greater challenge was reducing other countries' emissions.

What will save people are flood mitigation works, rather than tougher curbs on Australia's emissions, he said.