Australia counts cost of floods as clean-up efforts are accelerated

SYDNEY • The Australian authorities accelerated recovery efforts and cancelled more than a dozen flood evacuation warnings yesterday as water levels that have caused widespread damage across the country's east receded.

Clean-up efforts were ramped up across large parts of New South Wales (NSW), with military personnel joining the state's emergency services to clear debris from roads and bridges, and deliver supplies to cut-off communities.

"It is an enormously humbling and proud moment to see the wonderful resilience and character of Australians in times like this," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in the flood-affected town of Wauchope, 380km north of Sydney. "The clean-up now begins, the sun is out. The water is receding."

The flood waters that submerged large swathes of the state are a stark contrast to the drought and catastrophic bush fires that burned through many of the same regions just over a year ago.

Five days of incessant rain this month had triggered the worst floods in more than half a century in NSW, Australia's most populous state, cutting off entire towns and washing away homes, farms and livestock.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated during the deluge, which at its peak a few days ago subjected around 40 per cent of the country's population of 25 million across an area the size of Alaska to weather warnings.

The rural crime unit of the NSW police force said it had received an increase in reports of wandering livestock, and urged people to file reports on lost, found or straying animals.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian, meanwhile, warned that the recovery process would be "challenging" due to the scale of the rainfall over the past week.

"We know, regrettably, from all the experience we've had, that sometimes the clean-up and recovery is more difficult than the crisis itself," she said.

The Insurance Council of Australia, the country's main industry body, said more than 25,600 insurance claims worth about A$385 million (S$395 million) had been lodged by yesterday and it expects more to be filed.

Evacuation warnings remained yesterday for hundreds of low-lying properties along the coast of NSW, the worst-hit state, as rivers stayed above danger levels.

NSW state emergency services said evacuation warnings and orders now cover around 20,000 people, down from 85,000 at the peak of the wild weather system.

Analysts have warned that Australia has failed to adapt fast enough to the growing threats it faces from the impact of climate change, with its people now suffering the effects of "wilful ignorance".

"They call Australia 'disaster alley' because we've got a bit of everything," said Mr Karl Mallon, chief executive of Sydney-based Climate Valuation, which advises home owners and buyers on climate and extreme weather risks.

Despite knowing about climate change since the 1980s, Australia continues to build homes in floodplains, he noted.

