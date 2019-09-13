Australia calls for humane treatment of 3 citizens held in Iran

SYDNEY • Australia yesterday urged Teheran to treat "humanely" three of its citizens detained in Iran, as it emerged that two of those arrested were a travel-blogging couple on an overland trip to Britain.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said she had raised the cases "many times" with her Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, including as recently as last week.

"The government has been making efforts to ensure they are treated fairly, humanely and in accordance with international norms," she said, adding that there was "no reason" to believe the arrests were politically motivated.

Perth-based Jolie King and Mark Firkin had been documenting their journey from home to Britain on social media for the past two years but went silent after posting updates from Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan about 10 weeks ago. Before setting off, they had written on their blog that they "can't wait to share all of our experiences and the beauty of all the different destinations and countries we will be visiting".

News of the arrests came after Australia's conservative government said it would contribute a frigate and surveillance aircraft to a US-led mission to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, amid high tensions in the Gulf region.

But Ms Payne said the detention of the couple and an unnamed third person - said to be a British-Australian woman and academic - was not related to broader global issues.

"We have no reason to think that these arrests are connected to international concern over Iran's nuclear programme, United Nations sanction enforcement or maritime security of the safety of civilian shipping," she said.

Already-difficult relations between Iran and US allies have threatened to boil over since President Donald Trump in 2018 abandoned a deal to curb Teheran's nuclear programme, and Iran resumed proscribed nuclear activities.

The Times in London has reported that Ms King, who is being held in Teheran's Evin prison with the other arrested woman, had been told her detention was part of a plan to facilitate a prisoner swap.

Ms Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian project manager at Thomson Reuters Foundation, has been held in Teheran since 2016 on sedition charges, a case that has caused major tensions with Britain.

The Australian government has updated its travel advice for Iran to "reconsider your need to travel".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE