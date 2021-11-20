Australia calls for global action to fight online misinformation

SYDNEY • Australia yesterday called for governments around the world to agree on "rules of the road" to fight the spread of misinformation and state-backed disinformation online.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said blocs like the Quad group - the United States, India, Japan and Australia - and global bodies like the United Nations were already working to strike a balance between harmful content and free expression online.

But time was running out to agree on rules of what was permissible, she said.

"We should be starting yesterday," Ms Payne told a panel at the Sydney Dialogue virtual event alongside Facebook's global affairs boss Nick Clegg.

"We do have to be very clear that the rule of law that applies offline has to apply online. Rules of the road are what enable road users to stay safe, same with users online. Being able to identify the difference between free speech and malicious disinformation... is important," she added.

Misinformation and government-sponsored attempts to stoke social disharmony online have become a hot political issue with critics accusing platforms like Facebook of failing to stop democracy being skewed by the content they host.

A former Facebook employee went public last month as the whistle-blower who leaked documents which she said showed the company put profit over public safety, despite public pronouncements to the contrary, and enabled the Jan 6 Capitol riot in the United States by turning off safety systems.

Mr Clegg told the panel it was up to governments to set misinformation rules.

"It is clearly not right that people like me, or sometimes (Facebook founder) Mark Zuckerberg or others, are having to make decisions about what sort of content can stay up or be taken down," said Mr Clegg, a former British deputy prime minister.

"Not all regulation is good, but of course regulation needs to be introduced," he added.

Meanwhile, tech experts have warned that governments - including democracies - are increasingly resorting to "authoritarian" methods to control the Internet, from blocking websites to forcing companies to share user data.

Governments like China and Russia are blocking social media content, requiring firms to submit to data surveillance as well as silencing journalists and activists online, panellists told the Thomson Reuters Foundation's annual Trust Conference on Thursday.

"The digital world is increasingly moving into an authoritarian space," said Dr Alina Polyakova, head of the Centre for European Policy Analysis.

Those threats are coming from the Western world too, said Mr Javier Pallero, policy director of advocacy group Access Now.

"A lot of democratic governments are acting as authoritarians," he added, citing police use of facial recognition in the US and street surveillance in Argentina.

Dr Xue Lan, dean of Schwarzman College, Tsinghua University, said most of China's Internet and data legislation is about protecting the privacy of the nearly one billion Internet users in the country and safeguarding national security. "The reality is much more complicated and less dramatic than is often portrayed... governments need to manage digital infrastructure like the Internet to manage costs and risks associated with its use."

Digital rights abuses are made worse by power imbalances by tech giants in terms of who can access and control users' data, said Mr Pallero, pointing to companies such as Facebook and WhatsApp being the main portal to the Internet in many developing countries.

"That concentration of power can enable violations like surveillance, but it can also be weaponised by certain governments using companies as proxies," he said, citing law enforcement agencies getting access to private communications.

The solution to protect online spaces and users is to redistribute power in the hands of people, the panellists said - but as groups rather than individuals.

"It's about putting users first - not necessarily as an individual but as a member of a community," said Mr Pallero.

