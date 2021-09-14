Australia begins vaccine bookings for kids aged 12-15

SYDNEY • Australia yesterday started to expand its Covid-19 vaccination drive to include around one million children aged 12 to 15 as it secures additional supplies in a bid to step up the pace of its inoculation.

The country is scrambling to control a third wave of coronavirus infections from the highly infectious Delta variant and has locked down its largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne.

It is also accelerating an initially sluggish vaccine roll-out. The steady rise in infections has turned up the heat on the authorities to procure emergency vaccine supplies.

An additional one million doses of Moderna vaccine were bought from the European Union on Sunday while vaccine swap deals with Britain and Singapore were executed over the last two weeks.

Lieutenant-General John Frewen, head of the vaccination taskforce, said there would be enough vaccines from the middle of October to fully vaccinate every eligible person.

"We have the supply, we think we've got the distribution network and now it really comes down to people stepping forward, getting booked in and getting vaccinated," Lt-Gen Frewen told local broadcaster ABC yesterday.

With the first-dose vaccination rate nearing 80 per cent in New South Wales, some tough restrictions have been eased for the fully vaccinated residents in Sydney, the state capital.

Starting yesterday, five people will be allowed to meet outside while members from the same family in Sydney's 12 hardest hit suburbs can gather outside for two hours.

While daily case numbers in the country are around 2,000 - relatively low by global standards - officials are worried about more deaths and hospitalisations with only about 42 per cent of people above 16 fully vaccinated.

Yesterday, a total of 473 new local cases were detected in Victoria, home to Melbourne, up from 392 on Sunday.

Australia's total cases stand at around 73,600, including 1,091 deaths, although the mortality rate in the latest outbreak is lower than last year.

42% Proportion of people above 16 who are fully vaccinated in Australia.

REUTERS