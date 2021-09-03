Australia announces Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine swop deal with Britain

The doses will reach Australia over the next few weeks.
The doses will reach Australia over the next few weeks.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia will get four million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in a swop deal with Britain, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday (Sept 3), days after announcing a smaller swop agreement with Singapore.

The doses will reach Australia over the next few weeks, which will help double the available Pfizer shots for September, Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

More to come.

More on this topic

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 