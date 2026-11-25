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Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale (left) shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a signing ceremony in Parliament House in Canberra on Nov 25.

CANBERRA – Solomon Islands and Australia signed a sweeping treaty on Nov 25, affirming there will be no foreign military base in the Pacific nation in a deal seen as a blow to China’s ambitions in the region.

Prime Minister Matthew Wale and 15 ministers visited Canberra for talks spanning security, infrastructure, education and health.

“Solomon Islands has been for a number of years a source of uncertainty and doubt in the region,” Wale told journalists alongside Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. “Those days are gone.”

The treaty cements Australia as the island nation’s “primary security partner” and will see Canberra commit A$740 million (S$628.35 million) over a decade to fund free education and other programmes.

It affirms the “sovereign decision” by the Solomon Islands that there will be no foreign military or security base on its soil.

Solomon Islands’ “sensitive” infrastructure will also “remain free from militarisation, foreign interference and unauthorised access”.

The treaty text shows that will span airports, ports, energy and telecommunications – where China has built infrastructure under million dollar loans since the country switched ties from Taiwan in 2019 – but the clause will not be applied retrospectively.

The Solomon Islands will also be required to consult with Australia before making deals with other countries on critical infrastructure or security cooperation outside members of the Pacific Islands Forum regional bloc, Albanese said.

He praised the deal as a “new chapter in our partnership to strengthen our shared prosperity and our security”.

Wale has been in a diplomatic sprint since he was elected leader in May, upending close ties with Beijing built by predecessor Manasseh Sogavare and travelling to Canberra and Washington to rebuild relationships with traditional partners.

Asked about reports that he had ended a secretive security pact with Beijing, Wale told journalists that discussions with China were “ongoing”. He could not comment further due to a non-disclosure clause in the deal.

China’s foreign ministry on Nov 24 said its ties with Pacific nations were not matters of “geopolitical contests”.

China fears

Struck in 2022, the pact had “caught Canberra unprepared for a new era of intense geopolitical competition with China in Australia’s immediate neighbourhood,” Mihai Sora, director of research at the Lowy Institute think tank, said.

The Solomons hosted Chinese police and Australia grew anxious the deal also covered the Chinese navy.

The pact “made real the prospect of a persistent Chinese military presence some 1,600km off the coast of Australia,” Sora, a former Australian diplomat in the Solomons, told AFP.

It “was the catalyst for the past four years of frenetic Australian diplomacy in the region in an attempt to stem further strategic damage,” he added.

Australia countered by striking security alliances or wide-ranging treaties with another five Pacific island countries.

Wale adjourned the Solomons Parliament indefinitely in September after staring down a no-confidence vote.

He was forced to abruptly leave a Pacific leaders’ summit in Palau to stop the attempt to bring down his new coalition government on the eve of a visit by the US Deputy Secretary of State.

Reforms expected

Solomons officials told AFP on Nov 25 the Parliament will return in January to approve significant reforms including a pledge for free education.

A third of Solomon Islands children don’t start school, and only 19% finish because of the cost.

The Australian funds will be in place by January, bolstering Wale’s government as Parliament returns.

Over a decade, Australia will provide A$670 million in grants and A$70 million in concessional loans, to boost education, health, policing, resources and climate resilience.

The treaty also covers road and bridge construction – areas China has dominated in the islands through its Belt and Road Initiative.

Wale said the decision to approve the Australian treaty was taken by his entire Cabinet, many of whom had travelled to Canberra for the signing.

Now the Solomons opposition party leader, Sogavare on Nov 24 criticised the “fast-tracking” of the treaty with Australia while the status of China security arrangement remained “unclear”. AFP