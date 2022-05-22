Conservative govt voted out after nine years

SYDNEY • Australia's opposition Labor Party emerged victorious in a tightly contested election yesterday, with Mr Anthony Albanese set to be the country's next prime minister, ending almost a decade of conservative rule.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat to Mr Albanese in a speech in which he also announced he was stepping down as leader of the Liberal-National coalition.

It remains to be seen whether Mr Albanese's party has won enough seats to form a government alone. At the time of going to press, Labor had won 72 seats in comparison with the 55 garnered by Mr Morrison's party.

Independents, the Greens and minor party candidates accounted for another 11 seats, while 13 seats remained contested.

The threshold for a majority in the 151-seat Lower House of Parliament is 76 seats. The declaration of the final results was expected to take time due to a record number of postal ballots.