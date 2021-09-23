Aussies will be able to travel overseas by Christmas: Minister Coronavirus Global situation

CANBERRA • Australia plans to open its international border by Christmas at the latest, unwinding one of the world's strictest controls on overseas travel since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Residents will be able to travel abroad, with no restrictions on the destination, once the vaccination rate in their respective home state hits 80 per cent, Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said at a National Press Club of Australia event yesterday.

The country's borders have been mostly shut to non-citizens and non-residents since March last year.

"People will be able to freely travel outside Australia with no restrictions" under the national plan governing the country's emergence from Covid-19, Mr Tehan said. Australians would still be subject to rules governing the countries they visit.

About 54 per cent of people aged 16 and above are fully vaccinated in New South Wales and 45 per cent in Victoria.

The government is exploring opening travel bubbles with several countries to reduce quarantine time, and hopes home quarantine will be operational before Christmas, Mr Tehan said.

The announcement came as police fanned out across Melbourne, Victoria's capital, to keep a lid on a third successive day of protests over lockdown curbs, as the state saw another rise in infections.

Victoria recorded 628 new infections yesterday, the year's biggest one-day rise, exceeding the previous high of 603 a day before. New South Wales had a total of 1,035 new infections, up from 1,022 on Tuesday.

More than 60 people were arrested on Tuesday in Melbourne, after over 2,000 protesters damaged property, blocked a busy freeway and injured three police officers, following a two-week closure of construction sites to limit the spread of the disease.

Groups of protesters roamed the streets and gathered at a city landmark yesterday despite pleas for them to remain at home, but most avoided clashes with busloads of police, while state police chief Shane Patton vowed to prevent more violence.

The protests followed a move by the authorities to make vaccines mandatory for construction workers and to enforce the closure of building sites from Tuesday, citing non-compliance with health rules.

According to the authorities and union officials, extremist and far-right groups had also joined the protests. "There were some people there who you would say were from the building industry. There were others who were not... they are not there to protest, they are there for a fight, pretend to be protesting," said Victoria's premier Daniel Andrews.

Separately, New Zealand might not get back to having zero coronavirus cases in the community, the director-general of health said yesterday, as the country continues efforts to stamp out the infectious Delta variant of the virus. Its biggest city Auckland is still in lockdown, with a small number of new infections being reported everyday.

"We may not get back to zero but the important thing is we are going to keep finding any infections and basically continue to contact trace, test and isolate people so that we stop the virus circulating in the community... that's the aim," Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health, told Radio New Zealand.

However, later in the day, the Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the government had not given up on achieving zero cases. "We are not giving up on getting back down to zero. That is absolutely what we are striving for," he said.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG