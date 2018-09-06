Aussie war hero accused of misconduct and abuse

During a hard-fought battle in a small village in Afghanistan in 2010, Australian corporal Ben Roberts-Smith cemented his reputation as a war hero after ignoring a volley of bullets to distract enemy machine gunners and rescue a patrol that was under heavy fire.

For his remarkable gallantry, Mr Roberts-Smith, who was a member of Australia's elite Special Air Service (SAS) Regiment, became a rare recipient of the nation's highest military honour, the Victoria Cross, making him one of the nation's best-known and most decorated soldiers.

The citation for the honour said that he showed "a total disregard for his own safety" and "his valour was an inspiration".

But his reputation has come under question after he was accused of misconduct and breaches of ethics in a scandal that has prompted debate about the nation's veneration of its soldiers.

In a series of explosive investigative reports by Fairfax Media, Mr Roberts-Smith, 39, was accused of criminal misconduct on the battlefield, including violence against Afghan prisoners and bullying fellow Australian soldiers.

The allegations were reportedly leaked from an inquiry into Australia's elite forces, which have been accused of widespread misconduct that included unlawfully killing detainees in Afghanistan.

According to a Fairfax Media report on Aug 11, dozens of veterans, officials, witnesses and soldiers who served with Mr Roberts-Smith accused him of misconduct towards his fellow soldiers and detainees.

The claims included "bullying, intimidation and his involvement in small SAS teams suspected of the abuse of unarmed civilians and the use of force that goes well beyond what is acceptable in the theatre of war". This followed a series of reports which began to emerge last year raising questions about the conduct of Mr Roberts-Smith, who is married with children.

Mr Roberts-Smith has denied all allegations and launched defamation proceedings against Fairfax Media in the Federal Court. He has also requested that the Australian Federal Police investigate whether there has been illegal leaking of evidence.

He told The Australian on Aug 18 that the allegations arose from a smear campaign by jealous and disgruntled former elite soldiers.

The allegations against Mr Roberts-Smith came as a shock and received widespread coverage, partly because he has attracted a high profile since receiving his decoration. He left full-time army duties in 2013 and is a general manager of the Seven Network television station in Queensland.

The attack on his service record and reputation prompted fierce debate over the treatment of Australian war heroes.

Some figures leapt to the defence of Mr Roberts-Smith, including former defence minister Brendan Nelson, now director of the Australian War Memorial. "War is a messy business," he told 2GB Radio on Aug 15.

"Ben Roberts-Smith is, by any standard, one of the greatest Australians in terms of heroism the country has produced. His reputation is being traduced by elements of the media that, in my opinion, diminish the respect that we have for them and the job that they should be doing."

But some historians criticised Dr Nelson's approach, saying it was important to ask difficult questions about the military's conduct in war.

"A democratic society requires a media that's capable of asking difficult questions, as well as historians asking similar questions," Australian National University Professor Frank Bongiorno told Fairfax Media on Aug 17.

"The idea there are no-go areas or areas that belong to the sacred, that journalists, historians and other academics shouldn't encroach on is dangerous for a democracy."

A similar debate previously arose over the veneration of the Australian soldiers who fought at the famous Gallipoli campaign in World War I.

Some commentators have urged the nation to take a more critical approach to the role of its troops, saying myth-making does not do justice to the reality of the war and can sometimes be misused to promote nationalism or patriotism.

For now, this debate has spilt into the courts, which will decide whether Mr Roberts-Smith's reputation was unfairly maligned.