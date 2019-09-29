Aussie towns running out of drinking water

The little town of Guyra in eastern Australia lies next to a freshwater lagoon just half a day's drive from Sydney, but its drinking water is due to dry up in 400 days' time. For Mayor Simon Murray, the biggest worry is that Guyra is not alone. "A lot of towns are forecast to run out at the same time - and then where do you get the water from?" he said, referring to an area that is home to some 180,000 people. Australia has enjoyed growth for a generation yet livelihoods are at risk from a prolonged drought worsened by climate change, a predicament more familiar to developing countries. Parts of northern and inland New South Wales, along with southern Queensland, have been in drought since 2016, severely depleting river and dam levels.