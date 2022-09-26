Aussie towns cut off by floods brace themselves for more rain

SYDNEY - Australians living in the western and southern parts of New South Wales state are bracing themselves for another bout of heavy rainfall this week, after emergency services issued alerts about worsening floods in the region.

Continuous downpours in September have already seen the area inundated with water, and some towns are expected to remain isolated for days, according to the State Emergency Service.

As more rain looms from Monday, the authorities have warned of prolonged or renewed flooding - cautioning travellers not to drive through flood waters after police on Saturday confirmed the death of a child who was trapped in a vehicle that was swept away.

"We are conducting numerous resupply operations to residents with essential stores such as water, food and medicines and have deployed aircraft and high clearance vehicles," said a spokesman for the emergency service. "Ongoing operational activity can be expected to continue in these areas."

The service has carried out 59 flood rescues in the past 12 days.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology declared a third consecutive La Nina event, an atmospheric phenomenon that drives wetter-than-usual weather patterns in Australia.

