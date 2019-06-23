Aussie state's euthanasia laws prompt debate

Victoria has become the only state in Australia to allow euthanasia, resurrecting an impassioned debate about the rights of terminally ill people.

The so-called "voluntary assisted dying" laws allow Victorian residents aged 18 or over who suffer from a painful, incurable and terminable disease to access a dose of a lethal substance.

The laws went into effect last Wednesday and the first death under the laws was expected to occur as soon as the coming Saturday.

Victoria's government said it had already received about 100 requests about the scheme.

"We think we've struck the appropriate balance here," Victoria's Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told ABC Radio on Wednesday.

"This legislation does in fact reflect the wishes of the Victorian people, who overwhelmingly support this change."

In the next year, about one person each month is expected to voluntarily end their life in the state, which has about 6.5 million residents. Eventually, about 150 to 200 people each year are expected to make use of the laws.

Victoria's procedures for its new scheme involve one of the world's strictest forms of euthanasia, with numerous safeguards and checks for applicants.

To apply, a person must have an illness which gives them less than six months to live, or 12 months for those with a neuro-degenerative diagnosis. They must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident and of sound mind, and must make three clear requests.

First, they must ask their doctor, who then assesses their condition and state of mind. They must then make a written request to a doctor with expertise on their condition. This request must be signed by two witnesses who cannot be beneficiaries of the person's estate. Then, nine days after the initial request, the person can again ask their original doctor. The application is then handed to the state government which reviews the request.

If approved, the person is given a locked box which contains a 100-millilitre dose of a lethal substance, provided by a specially-appointed team of pharmacists. The government has not named the mix of drugs in the substance, but it reportedly causes a pain-free death within minutes.

Doctors who oppose euthanasia can choose not to participate in the scheme.

A 60-year-old retired nurse who has terminal bowel cancer, Ms Margaret Radmore, said she planned to apply as soon as this week to end her life. The mother of two said she had no hope of being cured and did not want to die an "awful" painful death or put her family through such trauma.

"I choose not to suffer," she told The Age.

"It sounds funny, but I really cherish this time I have been given to appreciate my life… I've seen friends I haven't seen in years… Moments with my family, my grandchildren, are so precious."

Opinion surveys in Australia show strong support for euthanasia. The states of Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia are all considering introducing euthanasia laws. New South Wales, the most populous state, decided against legalising it in a narrow vote in Parliament two years ago. But there are growing calls to hold a fresh vote.

Advocates say that euthanasia helps to prevent suffering and allows people to die with dignity.

"Why should a dying person be forced to die alone (by suicide) or starve themselves to death as their family watches on helplessly?" wrote Sydney resident Lilian Keldoulis, in a letter to The Sydney Morning Herald.

"We use all the advances of modern medicine to artificially prolong our lives but when it comes to a peaceful death this is denied by a small minority of mostly religious based opponents."

Victoria's coroner found some 60 people in the state who suffer disease or experience injury take their own lives each year.

But critics say allowing euthanasia could lead to wrongful deaths or to vulnerable patients being pressured to agree to die.

Some doctors have said that euthanasia is unethical and that sufferers of serious illnesses should be given better care.

"Lots of patients express the wish to die at the very end of their life, which is symptomatic of the fact that their needs aren't being met," Dr Mark Yates, a geriatrician, told The Australian.

"If we had appropriate palliative care, then all of those needs could be met… expert palliative care can almost always remedy that."

Some religious organisations also object to the laws. Catholic health providers in Victoria said they would not allow people in their care to end their lives but would assist them to transfer elsewhere.

A Roy Morgan opinion survey in November 2017 found 87 per cent of Australians supported euthanasia for patients facing incurable suffering and terminally ill conditions, with 10 per cent saying doctors should keep patients alive and 3 per cent undecided.