Aussie state wants homes to switch gas for electric as prices rise

MELBOURNE • Australia's Victoria government released a plan yesterday aiming to wean the country's biggest gas-consuming state off the fossil fuel, halve carbon emissions by 2030 and drive down household energy bills.

The state, where 80 per cent of households use gas for heating, cooking and hot water, wants to encourage homes to switch to electric appliances, use solar panels and batteries, and eventually get gas-reliant businesses to use hydrogen and biomethane.

"Gas is no longer the cheap fuel it once was - we know renewables are the cheapest form of energy and we're making it easier for Victorian households and businesses to go all electric with more choice and more support," the state's energy minister Lily D'Ambrosio said in a statement.

The loss of Russian gas supply on global markets has exacerbated price increases.

The gas-substitution plan includes incentives for switching to electric appliances and the removal of a requirement that all new housing developments be connected to the gas network. It also sets higher energy efficiency requirements for new homes.

By freeing up gas from home use, more would be available for businesses like paper, glass and food manufacturers that cannot switch from the fuel, Ms D'Ambrosio said.

The release of the gas substitution road map, in the works for more than a year, was delayed owing to an energy crunch last month, when wholesale gas prices quadrupled as demand for the fuel for power generation rose amid a string of coal-fired plant outages.

The plan comes as south-eastern Australia faces potential gas shortages from the middle of this decade as output falls from ExxonMobil's offshore fields that have long supplied the region.

ExxonMobil Australia's commercial head David Berman had warned in March that the gas-substitution plan would deter investment to fill that gap, calling it "the single largest threat to near term gas supply".

Australia's gas industry lobby group said that as coal fuels more than 60 per cent of Victoria's electricity, the plan "means encouraging consumers to switch to electricity is effectively switching to coal".

Green group Environment Victoria said the plan failed to set clear goals and timelines and should have ruled out the use of gas to produce hydrogen.

In Germany, the city of Hamburg will ration hot water for private households and limit the maximum heating temperature in the event of an acute gas shortage, its environment senator said as the country braces for possible outages of Russian gas imports.

Germany moved last month to stage two of its three-tier emergency gas plan after Russia reduced deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The next step would be fuel rationing.

The government is appealing to citizens and companies to cut energy consumption and help the country fill its gas storage capacity by winter, but cities are also considering measures if the gas runs out.

"In an acute gas shortage, warm water could be made available only at certain times of the day in an emergency," Hamburg senator for the environment Jens Kerstan was quoted as saying by Welt am Sonntag newspaper yesterday.

He said the city could also consider a general reduction of the maximum room temperature in the district's heating network.

According to the federal emergency plan, households and critical institutions such as hospitals will be prioritised over industry in the third stage, but that might not be possible everywhere in Hamburg for technical reasons.

"It will not be possible everywhere to differentiate between commercial and private customers in the event of a gas shortage," Mr Kerstan said.

