Aussie state unveils school Covid-19 plan for upcoming winter

SYDNEY (XINHUA) - Authorities of Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) announced Covid-19 plan for schools across the state as winter approaches.

Cooler weather usually leads to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Covid-19 smart plan for schools unveiled on Saturday (April 23) came after the state eased the isolation requirement for those close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Under the new rules that took effect on Friday, close contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case will not have to isolate, as long as they have no symptoms.

But those close contacts still have to notify their employer or educational facility about their status, and comply with guidelines including not visiting aged care and hospitals unless a special exemption applies, undertaking daily antigen rapid tests (ART) before coming into close contact with people outside their household, avoiding contact with the elderly and immunocompromised, and wearing a face mask in indoor settings outside the home.

In line with the updated rules, teachers and students who are household contacts, but do not have Covid-19 or any symptoms, can return to school, according to the Covid-19 smart plan for schools.

They must, however, notify their school and do a daily ART before going to work and wear a face mask indoors during the next five school days after their household confirmed a positive case or cases.

More free ARTs are expected to be provided to school staff and students to support compliance with these new rules. The authorities also pledged to provide good ventilation for schools with additional air quality measures.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the removal of isolation requirements for household contacts will support continuity of teaching and learning in schools.

However, transmission of the virus in local schools remains high.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, attendance among the state's 823,000 public sector students dropped to about 86 per cent in mid-March, compared with almost 92 per cent during the same period last year. The fall equates to more than 45,000 students.

On Sunday, the state recorded 11,107 new cases of Covid-19, and 1,588 people are being treated in hospitals with 64 in intensive care.