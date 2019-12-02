Aussie state rolls out phone detection cams to curb road accidents

MELBOURNE • The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), home to the country's largest city Sydney, rolled out mobile phone detection cameras yesterday, hoping to cut the number of fatalities on its roads by a third over two years, the transport authorities said.

The world-first mobile phone detection cameras, according to Transport for NSW, which manages the state's transport services, operate day and night in all weather conditions to determine if a driver is handling a mobile phone.

"It's a system to change the culture," NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy told Australian media last month.

Making or receiving voice calls while driving in NSW is legal, but only with a hands-free device. All other functions, such as video calling, using social media and photography, are illegal while driving.

So far this year, 329 people have died on NSW roads, compared with 354 people for all of last year, according to official statistics.

Government modelling found that the phone detection cameras could prevent 100 fatal and serious injuries over five years.

The mobile phone detection cameras use artificial intelligence to review images and detect illegal use of the devices, Transport for NSW said in a statement.

Photos that show suspected illegal behaviour are referred for verification by human eyes before an infringement notice is sent to the vehicle's registered owner.

Some cameras will be permanently fixed along roadsides and others will be moved around the state.

In fact, each mobile phone detection unit contains two cameras. One camera photographs a car's registration plate and a second high-set lens looks down through the windscreen and can see what drivers are doing with their hands.

For the first three months after the detection systems are in operation, offending drivers will be issued warning letters.

After that, the penalty will be a A$344 (S$318) standard fine and a A$457 fine in a school zone. In both cases, drivers will also receive penalty points.

Road safety experts are alarmed by the growing prevalence of accidents involving drivers using smartphones on NSW roads. Experts say drivers who illegally use phones increase their chances of an accident fourfold.

Roads Minister Andrew Constance told Australian Broadcasting Corp in September: "There is no doubt drink-driving, as far as I'm concerned, is on a par with mobile phone use, and that's why we want everyone to be aware that you're going to get busted doing this anytime, anywhere."

Police said more than 16,500 drivers had been fined for illegally using phones so far this year.

