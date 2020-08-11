Aussie state borders to stay shut as daily deaths hit new high

SYDNEY • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday that internal border closures were unlikely to be lifted before Christmas, as the nation reported a record single-day rise in Covid-19 deaths.

There was, however, some evidence that drastic lockdown measures in the city of Melbourne were having an effect, with daily new infections in the state of Victoria slowing to a near two-week low.

"I am more hopeful of that today than I was in the course of the past week," Mr Morrison said, as he urged state leaders to cooperate to let stranded residents return home.

Australia's federal political system has led to its eight states and territories taking different measures in response to the coronavirus crisis, resulting in several internal border closures.

Victoria state, home to Melbourne, the country's second-biggest city and epicentre of its second coronavirus wave, reported 19 deaths from the virus over the past 24 hours. With other states still to report daily numbers, that already marks the country's biggest single-day rise in fatalities.

But Victoria officials also reported 322 new infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day rise in cases since July 29.

"This is an agonising day for the members of the 19 families who have lost a loved one to Covid-19 today," said Australia's deputy chief medical officer Michael Kidd.

"We are now seeing the first promising signs of a significant decline in the number of cases."

The slowdown in cases comes more than a month after the nearly five million residents of Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, were told to stay home in a strict lockdown, and a week after most businesses in the city were ordered to close in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said yesterday that he understood frustrations, but declined to put an end date on the lockdown. "If I could paint you a picture that had any kind of reliability for next week, let alone five weeks away, then, of course, I would," said Mr Andrews.

With more than 21,000 Covid-19 cases and 314 deaths, Australia has still recorded fewer infections and fatalities than many other developed nations.

It was considered a global leader early in the pandemic when it swiftly shut its international borders, imposed social distancing rules and implemented mass virus testing. But as the country began to reopen, community transmissions rose significantly in Victoria, where triple-digit daily new cases have now been recorded for weeks.

Outside the two largest states of Victoria and New South Wales, the virus has been effectively eliminated, though the authorities still worry that the spike in Victoria has already spread to other states despite border closures.

New South Wales reported 14 new cases and no deaths yesterday. Twelve cases were linked to known clusters, while another was a person in hotel quarantine after returning from overseas, leaving one case with no known links.

Social distancing restrictions have devastated Australia's economy. Unemployment is expected to peak at 14 per cent this year as the country enters its first recession in nearly three decades.

The government last week pledged to expand its wage subsidy scheme by A$16.8 billion (S$16.5 billion), prompting criticism that the economic toll was too high.

But Mr Morrison said the alternative was unthinkable.

"There have been some suggestions... that somehow our elderly should in some way have been offered up in relation to this virus," he said. "That is a just hideous thought. An absolutely amoral, hideous thought."

REUTERS