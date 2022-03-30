Aussie ruling coalition dishes out generous budget

Australia's ruling Liberal-National coalition yesterday delivered a generous budget aimed at helping households cope with soaring fuel and grocery prices ahead of a looming federal election.

Despite facing spiralling debt in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the coalition committed to hefty increases in spending on health, aged and disability care, roads and infrastructure.

Warning about an "increasingly assertive China" and growing competition in the region, it also revealed plans to lift defence spending above 2 per cent of gross domestic product to reach A$48 billion (S$49 billion) next year.

One of the biggest winners in the budget was the country's cyber-security and intelligence agency.

The Australian Signals Directorate will receive an extra A$9.9 billion over the next 10 years and an extra 1,900 staff, including data analysts and computer programmers. The boost follows a series of cyber attacks - largely blamed on China - against government agencies, Parliament, universities and businesses.

Delivering the budget in Canberra last night, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg presented an upbeat picture of the economy. He said Australia had successfully weathered a series of global crises and local disasters, including Covid-19, Russia's war in Ukraine and recent devastating floods in eastern Australia.

He said the country's resilient economy was highlighted by its AAA credit rating and its plunging unemployment level, which has dipped to 4 per cent - joint-lowest in 48 years - and is projected to drop further to 3.75 per cent this year.

"The last two years have been tough for our country. There have been setbacks along the way but Australia remains resilient," Mr Frydenberg told Parliament.

"Our economic recovery is leading the world. This is not a time to change course."

This budget presented a much-needed opportunity for the ruling coalition to try to reverse its dismal position in opinion surveys ahead of the general election which is due by May. In the latest Newspoll survey, the opposition Labor Party is preferred by a decisive 55 per cent of voters, compared with 45 per cent for the coalition.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has struggled to overcome concerns about his handling of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, his refusal to adopt a more ambitious climate change policy, and his response to bush fires and floods.

He now faces concerns about rising inflation and looming interest rate hikes from a record low of 0.1 per cent.

But he appeared determined to use the budget to show that he was mindful of the current cost-of-living pressures caused by rising food and petrol prices. Headlining the budget was the A$8.6 billion package that included measures, such as cutting petrol taxes by 22 cents a litre for six months and A$250 cash payments to six million pensioners and benefits recipients.

Despite this splurge that is widely seen as a vote-buying spree, the federal deficit of A$80 billion is much better than expected. The government has received a massive boost to its coffers due to low unemployment, which has boosted tax revenue and reduced the need for welfare payments, and booming prices of Australian coal and iron ore exports due to the war in Ukraine.

Commentators pointed out that most of the generous handouts are temporary, meaning that they may help to win some much-needed votes in the coming weeks but will then be eclipsed by rising taxes and inflationary pressures that may further stress household budgets.

But most political analysts believe the budget may not do much to turn around the coalition's unpopularity.

Mr Morrison is expected to call an election within the next 10 days, possibly by the weekend.