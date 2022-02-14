Aussie police issue deadline for rallies to end

CANBERRA • Australian police gave thousands of protesters until the end of yesterday to leave occupied areas of the country's capital, as days-long rallies continued against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Several thousand protesters remained in place at Canberra's major showgrounds, while fewer than 100 demonstrators were gathered near the federal Parliament building, an Australian Capital Territory police spokesman said.

No protesters in Canberra were arrested yesterday after three were detained on Saturday following an incident involving a truck allegedly being driven into a barricade.

"They must be out by today," the spokesman said, declining to say what action the authorities would take if protesters refused to comply with demands to leave.

The so-called "Convoy to Canberra" demonstrators had begun dispersing from a camping ground in the capital's city centre yesterday ahead of preparations for an agricultural show, according to The Canberra Times.

The opposition Labor Party yesterday urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to take a stronger stance against the protesters after members of the government joined the rallies.

"He should stand up and condemn the violent extremists who are part of that protest, and make clear it has no place in Australian democracy," Labor's Home Affairs spokesman Kristina Keneally told ABC television.

Separately, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt has flagged a resumption of the cruise ship industry within months, saying the restrictions on cruise ships could be lifted if state and territory governments "ensure they are ready" with safety protocols.

"It is an important sign of Australia returning to normal," he told reporters on Friday.

Australia logged 22,750 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

REUTERS, XINHUA