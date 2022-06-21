Aussie PM will take 'diplomatic' approach to Assange case

SYDNEY • Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese yesterday said he would engage diplomatically over the United States' prosecution of Julian Assange, but he is standing by earlier remarks questioning the purpose of further legal action.

As domestic pressure mounted on Mr Albanese to intervene in the WikiLeaks founder's case, the premier said he was sticking to comments he made while in opposition last year that "enough is enough".

"I do not see what purpose is served by the ongoing pursuit of Mr Assange," he said at the time.

But the Australian leader took a swipe at "people who think that if you put things in capital letters on Twitter and put an exclamation mark, then that somehow makes it more important".

Instead, he said: "I intend to lead a government that engages diplomatically and appropriately with our partners."

Assange's wife, Mrs Stella Assange, told ABC Radio yesterday that she understood the Albanese government was raising her husband's case with US President Joe Biden's administration.

The Australian's long-running legal saga began in 2010 after WikiLeaks published more than 500,000 classified US documents about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Britain last week approved the Australian's extradition to the US, where he could face life in prison over publication of the papers.

He has been held on remand at a top-security jail in south-east London since 2019 for jumping bail in a previous case accusing him of sexual assault in Sweden.

That case was dropped but he was not released, on grounds that he was a flight risk in the US extradition case.

As Assange's potential US extradition looms, several high-profile Australians, including former foreign minister Bob Carr, have called on Mr Albanese to demand the US drop the prosecution.

While campaigning during last month's elections that swept his Labor Party to power, Mr Albanese said that Assange had "paid a big price for the publication of that information already".

Mr Carr called yesterday for his country to demand that the US drop its prosecution of the WikiLeaks founder.

In an op-ed for the Sydney Morning Herald, Mr Carr argued that Assange's prosecution stood in sharp contrast to the US' pardoning of former military intelligence officer Chelsea Manning, who had leaked the secret files to WikiLeaks.

Mr Carr wrote: "If Albanese asks, my guess is America will agree.

"Our new prime minister can say: 'We're not fans of the guy either, Mr President, but it's gone on long enough.

"We're good allies. Let this one drop'."

