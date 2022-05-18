Aussie PM touts fiscal discipline as vote nears

SYDNEY • Australia's ruling coalition yesterday pledged to fund A$2.3 billion (S$2.24 billion) worth of its election promises by curbing public sector spending over the next four years, which it said would also further reduce the budget deficit.

With the election looming on Saturday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said government departments will be tasked to find ways to lower administrative costs without affecting essential services.

"This is a sensible, practical measure... that's how you manage your budget, you live within your means," Mr Morrison said during a media briefing yesterday.

Polls show the Morrison-led Liberal-National coalition trailing the main opposition Labor Party, while bookmakers announced that the odds had widened of centre-left Labor returning to power for the first time since 2013.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said yesterday that the government planned to increase an efficiency dividend for public service agencies to 2 per cent from 1.5 per cent over the next three years if re-elected on May 21. The measure will cover the costs of all the coalition's election announcements while leaving the budget better off.

"It's a responsible approach," Mr Frydenberg said. "It ensures our budget bottom line actually improves over time."

Mr Morrison, asked by reporters whether the polls kept him up at night, replied: "No."

Trailing in polls is not new for Mr Morrison, who managed a narrow victory in 2019, defying poll predictions. He severely criticised Labor for not yet announcing plans to fund their campaign promises.

"How can you trust an opposition that says they want to take the reins of the Australian economy when they haven't been prepared to share with you what their policies cost?" he said.

Labor said it planned to release its projections tomorrow. "The big issue in the economy is not the day that Labor releases the costing, it's the cost of living crisis on Scott Morrison's watch," shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

Australia's economy has recovered faster than expected, with unemployment hitting 13-year lows of 4 per cent earlier this year and projected to soon reach levels last seen in the 1970s at 3.75 per cent.

But inflation has risen twice as fast, with wages pushing real incomes into the red.

The federal budget is still seen in the red to the tune of A$79.8 billion for the year to end-June, with another A$78 billion needing to be borrowed in for 2022/23.

