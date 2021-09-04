Aussie PM signals quicker reopening after vaccine swop deal with Britain

SYDNEY • Australia has secured four million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in a swop deal with Britain, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday, as he looks to convince states and territories to stick to a national Covid-19 reopening plan.

The extra doses should reach Australia this month, doubling the available Pfizer supply for September, Mr Morrison said, speeding up the country's efforts to come out of economically damaging coronavirus lockdowns.

"The plane is on the tarmac now. It will be leaving tomorrow... This will enable us to bring forward significantly the opportunity for Australia to open up again," he told reporters in Canberra yesterday, days after announcing a smaller vaccine swop agreement with Singapore.

Mr Morrison has been criticised for failing to initially secure an adequate supply of vaccines and for a slow roll-out that has seen initial vaccination targets delayed by months.

State governments say their vaccination programmes are being hindered by a lack of supply of the Pfizer vaccine needed to inoculate the younger population.

The vaccine deal came ahead of a meeting of federal and state leaders later yesterday, with the virus-free Queensland and Western Australia states flagging that they may delay their reopening plans due to the escalating Delta variant outbreaks in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia's largest cities.

More than half the country's 25 million people are under stay-at-home orders, with Sydney, Melbourne and the national capital Canberra in prolonged lockdowns. The rest of the country enjoys a mostly Covid-19-free life, but those states have closed borders to stop the Delta variant from entering their jurisdictions.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said yesterday that a modelling on how Covid-19 affects children has to be prepared before she can make any decisions to relax border rules.

"Rather than picking fights and attacks, let us have a decent, educated conversation," she said after her comments drew criticism from the federal government.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told Nine News that Ms Palaszczuk was "focusing on the fear side rather than on the factual, calm analysis that needs to be undertaken on educating the population".

Australia in July unveiled a four-stage road map to more freedoms once vaccination rates reach 70 per cent to 80 per cent. Currently only 36 per cent of Australians above 16 are fully vaccinated.

Other Covid-19 vaccine swops

SINGAPORE-AUSTRALIA Australia will receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine from Singapore this week. It will return the same number of Pfizer doses to Singapore in December. Singapore has said the returned doses would potentially be used as booster shots for specific segments of the population.

ISRAEL-SOUTH KOREA Israel agreed in July to supply South Korea with 700,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine which were due to expire soon. The deal came weeks after the Palestinian authorities cancelled plans to receive one million doses of the vaccine from Israel, claiming that the first batch of 90,000 doses was too close to its June expiry date. Under the Israel-South Korea swop, South Korea will send the same amount of Pfizer doses to Israel as soon as this month. Seoul has said it would consider entering into a similar arrangement with other countries if it has spare vaccine supplies.

A total of nearly 58,200 cases and 1,032 deaths have been recorded in Australia since the pandemic began.

REUTERS