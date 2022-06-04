Aussie PM seeks to lift minimum wages to ease inflation pain

SYDNEY • New Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made a submission to the country's labour watchdog, proposing to lift minimum wages by more than the inflation rate in a bid to fulfil one of his key election promises.

"High and rising inflation and weak wages growth are reducing real wages across the economy and creating cost-of-living pressures for Australia's low-paid workers," Mr Albanese said in a statement yesterday. "The government does not want to see Australian workers go backwards; in particular, those workers on low rates of pay who are experiencing the worst impacts of inflation and have the least capacity to draw on savings."

Australia's Fair Work Commission will announce its annual wage review later this month. The current national minimum wage is A$20.33 (S$20.24) an hour.

During his pre-election campaign last month, Mr Albanese had said a 5.1 per cent increase would be equal to just A$1 an hour or "two cups of coffee" a day.

A combination of the rising cost of living due to higher petrol prices and the prospect of faster interest rate increases have already spooked Australia's heavily indebted households, sending consumer sentiment to the weakest since August 2020.

Snail-paced pay gains had been the biggest reason for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hold interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent until last month when it hiked rates earlier than expected to 0.35 per cent, citing anecdotal evidence of higher labour costs. The RBA is expected to tighten policy further when it meets on Tuesday.

Mr Albanese said an increase in minimum wages would also complement his government's effort to help close the national gender pay gap of 22.8 per cent.

