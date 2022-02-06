Aussie PM faces fallout from deputy's 'liar' text leak

SYDNEY • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, lagging behind in the polls before an election later this year, is dealing with the fallout from a leaked text message from his deputy, Mr Barnaby Joyce, branding the premier "a hypocrite and a liar".

Mr Joyce has apologised for the texts, which were sent in March last year before he took the deputy prime minister role. Details of the messages were reported in The Australian newspaper yesterday.

He said he had offered his resignation, which Mr Morrison rejected.

"I should never have written the texts that I did," Mr Joyce said at a press conference, adding that he had not expected them to end up in the public domain.

Mr Joyce said his views on Mr Morrison had changed since getting to know him on a one-on-one professional basis as his deputy.

The leak comes at a difficult time for Mr Morrison, who has been criticised for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A survey by Newspoll last Sunday showed the ruling centre-right coalition trailed the opposition Labor Party by 56 per cent to 44 per cent, with Mr Morrison's approval rating falling to its lowest point since February 2020. A general election must be called before the end of May under Australian law.

Mr Morrison said he accepted Mr Joyce's apology. "I understand Barnaby was in a different headspace last year, both professionally and personally, and so I know he genuinely no longer feels this way," he said.

However, Labor leader Anthony Albanese said Mr Joyce's position as deputy was untenable in the light of the text, describing the government as rife with disunity. "It's a shambles," he said.

BLOOMBERG