Aussie PM cuts short holiday as anger mounts over fires

SYDNEY • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a rare public apology yesterday and cut short a Hawaiian vacation in response to mounting public anger after two volunteer firefighters were killed while battling bush fires sweeping the country's east coast.

Mr Morrison's decision to take leave earlier this week without informing Australians, amid what he has described as a "national disaster", has raised questions about his political judgment just seven months after he was hailed a conservative hero for leading his government to an unlikely election victory.

He will be returning to a city that has been swathed in thick toxic smoke as about 100 fires burn in New South Wales (NSW). In the state, eight people have been killed, more than 2.42 million ha has burned out and 800 houses have been destroyed - 40 of them on Thursday - since the fire season started unseasonably early in winter.

Yesterday, the situation worsened in other states, with a person dying in a fire-linked incident in South Australia and one other person unaccounted for.

More than 70 blazes were reported in the northern state of Queensland, and residents in four Victorian towns were urged to leave their homes immediately.

Other than the two firefighters killed overnight when their fire truck was struck by a falling tree, 10 more firefighters were seriously injured on Thursday, with four in South Australia being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

"The worst imaginable set of circumstances unfolded," NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters in Sydney. "This hurts everybody to the core."

Shortly after the firefighters' deaths were announced, Mr Morrison issued a statement saying he would return as soon as possible from a family holiday in Hawaii.

"I deeply regret any offence caused to any of the many Australians affected by the terrible bush fires by my taking leave with family at this time," Mr Morrison said in the statement.

He later told 2GB radio that the trip had been planned as a surprise to his young daughters to replace leave originally scheduled for January that he had cancelled because of official trips to Japan and India.

His return comes as firefighters prepare for "catastrophic" fire danger - the most severe level - in New South Wales today as searing heat and high winds are forecast, leading officials to urge people to evacuate their homes early if they live close to bushland.

"It is a fairly strong likelihood that we will lose homes tomorrow. It would be a miracle if we don't," RFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers told reporters in Sydney. During the week, Australian Twitter feeds were trending with posts asking where Mr Morrison was as the fires worsened. His government has come under increasing criticism from environmentalists and opposition politicians for its strong support of the coal industry, refusal to put a price on carbon emissions and refusal to link the intense heat and fires to climate change.

As Mr Morrison was apologising on radio yesterday morning, opposition Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese was serving breakfast to firefighters near the front line of a fire in rural Bilpin in New South Wales.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Mr Morrison's Sydney residence on Thursday. One protester, wearing a Hawaiian shirt, carried a sign reading, "ScoMo, where the bloody hell are you?" referencing the leader's nickname and a well-known international advertisement for Tourism Australia.

The fires have been spurred this week by record temperatures across the country, which led New South Wales, the most populous state with seven million people, to declare a seven-day state of emergency.

