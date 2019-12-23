Aussie PM apologises for holiday amid bush-fire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited firefighters battling the country's bush-fire crisis yesterday, apologising for a Hawaiian holiday that ended early after public outrage even as he defended his government's climate policies.

He toured the headquarters of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, where he admitted he had erred in travelling overseas.

Mr Morrison had departed for a family holiday amid record bush fires that have cloaked major cities such as Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne in toxic fumes.

Conditions eased markedly yesterday, giving firefighters time to try to contain massive blazes near Sydney that are likely to be extinguished only with heavy rainfall.

Large-scale back burning is planned over the next few days before conditions are set to worsen again in a week's time. Rain is expected in some areas of New South Wales tomorrow and on Wednesday.

