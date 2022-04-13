Aussie minister visits Solomon Islands over pact with China

SYDNEY • Australia's Pacific Minister was dispatched to the Solomon Islands yesterday over a controversial security pact that Western allies fear will enable a Chinese military foothold in the South Pacific.

Mr Zed Seselja is going to Honiara, his office confirmed, despite the close-fought federal election campaign his party is in.

"My discussions will include the proposed Solomon Islands-China security agreement," Mr Seselja said in a statement. A spokesman for Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said the leader would "love to meet" the minister in Honiara.

A draft version of the security pact sent shock waves across the region when it was leaked last month - particularly measures that would allow Chinese security and naval deployments to the Solomon Islands.

The United States and Australia have long been concerned about the potential for China to build a naval base in the South Pacific, allowing its navy to project power far beyond its borders.

Mr Sogavare has said his government has "no intention... to ask China to build a military base in the Solomon Islands".

Last late month, officials from China and the Solomon Islands agreed on elements of the final security agreement, but the document has not been made public.

Mr Seselja's visit follows talks last week in Honiara between Australian intelligence chiefs and Solomon Islands officials over the pact.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE