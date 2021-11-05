Aussie man charged with abducting girl, 4, from campsite

SYDNEY • Australian police have charged a 36-year-old man with abducting a four-year-old girl from an outback campsite 18 days before she was found safe in a locked house.

The man was twice taken to hospital for self-inflicted injuries before being interviewed and charged with various offences related to the abduction, police in Western Australia state said in a statement yesterday.

The girl, Cleo Smith, had last been seen in her family's tent in the early hours of Oct 16 at the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod. In the morning, she was gone.

Her disappearance triggered an extensive search by land and air, along with roadblocks and scouring of closed-circuit TV footage.

She was found safe on Wednesday when police broke into a house in Carnarvon, a town about 100km south of the campsite on the far north-west coast of the state. The house is 3km from her family home, media said.

Police said the charges that the suspect faces include one count of forcibly taking a child under 16. The suspect appeared in court yesterday and was due to appear again on Dec 6, police said.

Police released an audio recording of their entry into the house and the discovery of the girl in a room.

"We've got her. We've got her," an officer could be heard saying.

After being asked her name a few times, the toddler answered: "My name is Cleo."

She was found playing with toys with the light on, police said.

After meeting her family, state premier Mark McGowan said Cleo was a "very bright, upbeat, sweet little girl", and looked "very well adjusted", considering her ordeal.

Specialist child interviewers will speak to her, and the authorities have instructed her parents on how to talk to her to preserve her memory.

The hashtag #CleoSmith has been trending on Twitter since Wednesday, with a picture posted by police that showed a smiling Cleo waving from her hospital bed drawing nearly 54,000 "likes".

REUTERS