Aussie govt urged to grant amnesty for migrant workers

Australia's strict border closures have ended its usual influx of migrants and prompted calls for the federal government to grant a "migrant amnesty", particularly for those whose visas have expired.

In the last full financial year before the pandemic, from mid-2018 to mid-2019, there were 537,800 migrant arrivals, including about 160,000 skilled workers and 346,000 people on temporary visas, including short-term workers and international students.

But the flow came to a sharp halt last year as Australia imposed some of the world's strictest travel curbs amid the coronavirus outbreak. This May, for instance, there were just 10,100 arrivals on temporary visas.

The lack of migrants has led to labour shortages in sectors such as hospitality and agriculture.

A recent poll by Business NSW, which represents companies in the most-populous state of New South Wales, found that 42 per cent of firms believed skill shortages were causing a "significant" toll, including lost customers.

The NSW government's chief economist, Mr Stephen Walters, said the loss of new migrants and international student arrivals was having "profound" effects on the state's economy.

"The cost is substantial," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Population has been a major driver of growth in our economy over the past decade."

Mr Shekar Mani, director of Saravanaa Bhavan, an Indian restaurant chain, told SBS News last month that a lack of workers had forced the business to abandon plans to open new outlets.

"Prior to Covid-19, we were planning to open two more restaurants, but for now, we have decided against that as the business has been badly hit by the pandemic and the shortage of staff is affecting our operations," he said.

The lack of migrants has prompted calls to allow temporary visa holders who are already in the country to stay on, and to grant visas to those whose visas have already expired, as long as they meet health and character tests.

Farmers have been among the vocal sectors calling for an amnesty for undocumented workers because they are heavily reliant on short-term foreign workers during picking seasons.

Australia has an estimated 60,000 to 100,000 undocumented workers.

A report earlier this year by the National Agricultural Labour Advisory Committee said the pandemic provided a "unique chance" to grant visas to undocumented workers, particularly as some of them may avoid being vaccinated for fear of being punished for being in the country.

Several MPs from the rural-based Nationals, the smaller party in the ruling Liberal-National coalition, have backed the calls.

But the Department of Home Affairs has rejected the calls, saying an amnesty would create "perverse incentives" and encourage breaches of migration laws.

So far, the government has made it easier for some temporary visa holders to stay. Some foreign workers in the tourism and agriculture sectors have been able to extend their visas by up to 12 months.

Foreign students working in sectors such as aged care, agriculture, tourism and hospitality are allowed to work more than the usual limit of 40 hours per fortnight.

But there are calls to go further. The Australia India Business Council has reportedly called for a fast track to residency for temporary workers and skilled migrants from India, the largest source of migrants in recent years.

A recent paper by the Parliamentary Library said Australia had offered amnesty for visa overstayers or irregular arrivals in 1974, 1976 and 1980.

There had also been relaxations of visa rules for people caught in Australia during crises in their home countries. Famously, Australia allowed some 42,000 Chinese students and other Chinese migrants to remain in the country after the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.

But the paper noted: "A look back at policy history shows that Australia has provided very few instances of any kind of migrant amnesty, whether for people in the country irregularly, visa overstayers, or people working in breach of their visa conditions."