Aussie floods kill 2 as rising rivers force evacuations

SYDNEY • The bodies of two men were found in Australia yesterday in cars trapped in flood waters, the first deaths linked to wild weather in recent days that has submerged houses, swept away livestock and cut off entire towns.

More than 40,000 people have been forced to flee and the authorities have issued new evacuation orders for residents of Sydney's western regions to move to safety.

In some other areas, a massive cleanup operation began and food and other emergency supplies were flown in over swamped roads.

The authorities were trying to contact the family of a Pakistani national whose body was found by emergency services in a car under 6m of water in Sydney's north-west.

Police said a 25-year-old man was on his first day of a new job as a contractor and had called police at 6.20am on Wednesday to say his car was "sinking". He then remained on the phone to the operator for 44 minutes until contact was lost.

"At 7.04am, it's believed contact was lost," Detective Inspector Chris Laird told reporters.

"What's happened is a complete tragedy. The fact that he was on the phone for so long is even more tragic... a man who is possibly about to pass away and he's on the phone, and the water's rising."

Police said it was not clear why the man was unable to leave the car and are investigating a possible electrical failure.

In the state of Queensland, police divers recovered the body of a 38-year-old man from an overturned car in a river. He had gone missing on Monday during a period of flash flooding on the Gold Coast.

Ms Gladys Berejiklian, Premier of New South Wales, the worst-hit state, warned that water levels would keep rising in some areas as major dams overflowed and rivers bulged, with thousands of people on evacuation watch.

"Catchments will continue to experience flows of water not seen in 50 years and in some places, 100 years," she told reporters.

Almost 200 schools remained closed in New South Wales yesterday.

The Insurance Council of Australia, the main industry body, said that about 17,000 damages claims worth about A$254.2 million (S$260.5 million) had been lodged by yesterday morning across New South Wales and Queensland.

There have also been many animal rescues, with craft including jet skis used to move dogs, cattle and even an emu away from the flood waters.

In the country's arid centre, water cascaded down the Uluru rock formation, a rare phenomenon.

