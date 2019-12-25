Aussie firefighters spend Xmas Eve battling blazes

SYDNEY • Thousands of firefighters are spending Christmas Eve racing to quell blazes along Australia's eastern seaboard as a temporary lull in a record heatwave offers some respite.

In New South Wales, Australia's most-populous state, 92 fires are burning - 40 of them yet to be contained. The authorities are trying to strengthen containment lines to slow the spread of the fires before a return of scorching temperatures forecast this weekend.

While New South Wales has been the site of most of the destruction since the fire season began unusually early this year, the crisis has spread to Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia - where around 86 homes were destroyed at the weekend and the latest fatality took the national death toll to nine.

Temperatures in Australia have soared to new highs this summer, with the country hitting its hottest day on record last week.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison cut short a vacation in Hawaii at the weekend, amid a public backlash against the unannounced trip while the wildfires worsened.

Meanwhile, calls for Mr Morrison to resign have littered social media platforms since it was revealed that he was holidaying during the bush fire emergency, and his return has failed to douse the criticism.

Voters have taken to social media calling for leadership at a time of crisis, and along with some of the country's political editors, have criticised Mr Morrison's refusal to take tougher action on climate change.

Similar to the criticism of US President Donald Trump by American comedians, Mr Morrison has been ridiculed on social media, portrayed as a deformed creature sitting in a burnt-out forest on Christmas Day patting a lump of coal he calls "precious". He has also been likened to a flying superhero called "Bullshit Man".

On Twitter yesterday, #NotMyPrimeMinister, #MorrisonMustGo and #ScoMoResign were the top trending topics in Australia after a viral video showed a volunteer firefighter, Jacqui, shaking hands with Mr Morrison as she said "not my prime minister".

"Jacqui is all of us," Twitter user Yabba said. Another Twitter user @bugwannostra said "she's only saying what more than 12 million think..."

The tweet prompted another from Mr Morrison, saying: "Indeed, as Jacqui joked with me yesterday, I'm not her PM, because she's British, Boris Johnson is."

The unprecedented bush fires devastating swathes of Australia have already pumped out more than half of the country's annual carbon dioxide emissions, in another setback to the fight against climate change.

The fires have emitted a combined 306 million tonnes of carbon dioxide since Aug 1 - more than half of Australia's total greenhouse gas footprint last year, according to Mr Niels Andela, an assistant research scientist at Nasa's Goddard Space Flight Centre in the US.

That compares with the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service's estimate of 270 million tonnes in just over four months.

Destructive blazes have erupted this year from the Arctic to the Amazon and Indonesia in what scientists are calling an exceptional year for wildfires.

"We have been closely monitoring the intensity of the fires and the smoke they emit, and when comparing the results with the average from a 17-year period, they are very unusual in number and intensity, especially in New South Wales, for being so early in the fire season," said Mr Mark Parrington, a senior scientist at Copernicus.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS