Aussie farm supervisor faces charges over needles in strawberries

SYDNEY • An Australian court has ordered a 50-year-old farm supervisor charged in a strawberry needle contamination case, which sparked a major food scare, to stay in custody until she next appears in court.

The strawberry industry, worth A$160 million (S$159 million), was rocked in September after pins and needles were found to have been stuck into the fruit. Supermarkets pulled boxes from shelves across Australia and New Zealand, forcing farmers to dump crops amid warnings of widespread bankruptcies.

Yesterday, police said they had charged the woman, identified as My Ut Trinh in court lists, with seven cases of contamination, the first charges laid in the case.

"This has probably been one of the most trying investigations that I have been part of," Mr Jon Wacker, a police official in the largest strawberry-producing region of Queensland, where the crisis was first reported, told reporters.

Police said the woman, an Australian citizen, was a former supervisor at a berry farm of one of the brands affected, but did not say which one.

Prosecutor Cheryl Tesch opposed bail, citing concerns of witness interference and public retribution, broadcaster ABC said.

Trinh's legal representative withdrew a bail application, the Brisbane Magistrates' Court told Reuters. She is to remain in custody before her next appearance on Nov 22, court officials said.

Queensland's Courier Mail identified Trinh's employer as the Berrylicious and Berry Obsession farm. The newspaper added that the suspect was believed to have grievances against her employer, and the police case involved discussions she allegedly had with others about seeking revenge.

She faces jail of up to 10 years in jail if found guilty, after the conservative government toughened sentencing in a bid to contain the crisis. Australia also criminalised hoax claims.

Queensland's Courier Mail identified Trinh's employer as the Berry-licious and Berry Obsession farm. The newspaper added that the suspect was believed to have grievances against her employer, and the police case involved discussions she allegedly had with others about seeking revenge.

Mr Wacker would not comment on what Trinh's motives may have been, but said investigators had strong evidence, including DNA.

He said police collected 230 reports nationwide of strawberry contamination affecting 68 brands, most within his state.

Police had earlier questioned at least two minors over suspected hoaxes.

Strawberry growers welcomed the charges, but blamed social media for the crisis.

"It was a crisis driven by social media and the only real victims were the strawberry growers, and to some extent other Australian fruit growers and exporters," the Queensland Strawberry Growers Association said in a statement.

It also noted the high number of unresolved cases, adding that the seven counts in Trinh's charge sheet suggested that most of the 230 reports were either copycat actions or hoaxes.

Queensland will set aside A$1 million to help farmers make it through the season, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE