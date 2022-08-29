Aussie defence minister to visit France, Germany, UK

SYDNEY • Australia's defence minister yesterday said he aims to deepen defence ties with France, Germany and Britain during visits to the European partners this week, saying war in Ukraine has increased the importance of cooperation with like-minded nations.

The trip, from today until Thursday, will be Mr Richard Marles' first since the centre-left Labor Party won a general election in May. The government said the France stop would help "restore and renew" their bilateral relationship, calling France one of Australia's "oldest and most capable partners".

Australia in June reached a €555 million (S$770 million) settlement with French military shipyard Naval Group over its scrapping of a multi-billion-dollar submarine deal last year.

Canberra hoped the settlement would help repair a rift after the previous government ditched the deal in favour of building nuclear-powered submarines with the United States and Britain under a new alliance dubbed Aukus.

This week's trip will also see Mr Marles participate in a round-table with German defence industry representatives, while in Britain he will visit shipyards, the government said.

"Our relationship with the United Kingdom is both historic and mutually beneficial, and is reflected through our continued commitment to Aukus," Mr Marles said.

"My visit to Europe comes at a time when the war in Ukraine has shown the importance of increasing cooperation with like-minded partners, both in Europe and the Indo-Pacific."

In June, he visited Japan to promote defence cooperation to counterbalance China's growing military influence in Asia.

Also yesterday, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she will travel this week to Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Timor-Leste. Australia has moved to bolster relations in the Pacific amid growing Chinese influence, including a security pact between China and the Solomon Islands in April.

Ms Wong said she will meet PNG counterpart Justin Tkatchenko, recently re-elected Prime Minister James Marape and members of PNG's new Cabinet.

From PNG, Ms Wong will travel on Wednesday to Timor-Leste and meet officials including President Jose Ramos-Horta, Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak and Foreign Minister Adaljiza Magno.

She said she planned to discuss issues such as Australian support for Timor-Leste's economic development and its bids to join Asean and the World Trade Organisation.

"Australia is committed to working together with both Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste in the interests of a stable, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Ms Wong said.

REUTERS