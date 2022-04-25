Aussie defence minister accuses China of paying bribes to win deals

SYDNEY • Australia's defence minister yesterday accused China of paying bribes for international deals, but refused to say whether corruption played a role in Beijing's newly signed defence pact with the Solomon Islands.

Mr Peter Dutton made the allegations as his conservative government faced questions in the run-up to the May 21 General Election about how China apparently outmanoeuvred Australia by securing the agreement.

The deal shocked the Solomon Islands' traditional allies of Australia and the United States, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia's coast.

Critics of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have called the pact Australia's biggest diplomatic failure in the Pacific since World War II.

But Mr Dutton, in a television interview, attributed China's success to an uneven playing field.

"The Chinese don't play by our rules," he said. "If you look at what has happened in Africa, there are corrupt payments being made," he told Sky News Australia. "We can never compete with that sort of playbook. We have values and we have the rule of law that we abide by."

When asked specifically if he believed corrupt payments were made to forge China's deal with the Solomon Islands, which was announced by Beijing last Tuesday, the minister said he could not comment.

"The reality is that China has changed," he added. "China's incredibly aggressive acts of foreign interference, the preparedness to pay bribes to beat other countries to deals - that's the reality of modern China."

A draft of the pact outlines measures that would allow Chinese naval deployments to the Solomons.

China has said the pact will help the Solomon Islands maintain social order and cope with natural disasters and humanitarian relief. It said it poses no risk to the US, while the Solomon Islands said it will not undermine regional peace.

A White House delegation visited the Solomon Islands capital of Honiara last Friday to warn of repercussions if China were to establish a permanent military presence in the Pacific nation under the new agreement.