Aussie coal faces import hurdle in China

BEIJING/SYDNEY • China's top economic planner has granted approval to power plants in the country to import coal without clearance restrictions, except for Australia, Chinese media has reported.

Australia yesterday urged China to clarify the reports in news outlets, including The Global Times and Caixin, saying that if they were true, any restrictions on Australian coal would be in breach of World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that any shift by China away from importing high-quality Australian coal would be a "lose-lose" for the environment and their trading relationship.

Coal is the third-largest export from Australia, which is in a diplomatic row with China, its largest trading partner. Beijing imposed trade reprisals after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the source of Covid-19.

When asked about the reports, Mr Wang Wenbin, a spokesman from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told a regular news briefing in Beijing yesterday that he was not aware of the specific situation.

"The competent authority on the Chinese side has been adopting relevant measures on imported goods from Australia in accordance with law as well as international practices," said Mr Wang.

"It's also a responsible way to protect Chinese consumers and customers," he added.

China's National Development and Reform Commission and General Administration of Customs did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Mr Morrison said a shift away from Australian coal imports would be "a bad outcome for the environment".

"It really is a lose-lose here because Australian coal compared with coal that is sourced from other countries, the other countries have 50 per cent higher emissions than Australian coal," Mr Morrison told media outlets.

Although A$4 billion (S$4 billion) of the A$13 billion in thermal coal exports went to China, it was not Australia's largest customer, Mr Morrison added.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said there had been "a pattern of disruption" of trade with China, and vessels had been delayed in offloading Australian coal.

Australia raised concerns at a WTO meeting about China taking measures against its barley, wine, meat, dairy, live seafood, logs, timber, coal and cotton.

Beijing's opaque action in the resources sector involved "disruption through use of state influence with different companies", Mr Birmingham said yesterday.

Mr Wang said yesterday that Australia was politicising trade, investment and scientific issues.

"It has gone so far down the wrong road," Mr Wang said.

Minerals Council of Australia chief executive Tania Constable said the success of Australia and China's trade in minerals relied on a "rules-based trade system" and urged a restoration of stability to the relationship.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that any shift by China away from importing high-quality Australian coal would be a "lose-lose" for the environment and their trading relationship.

The Chinese embassy last month outlined grievances about restrictions on investment in Australia, and criticism of China by parliamentarians and the media.

Mr Morrison said Australia was a liberal democracy and his government would not back down.

"If a perception emerges that there is a conflation between political issues and a trading relationship... that can create a lot of uncertainty for many other trading partners," he said.

Australia's thermal coal exports are expected to hold up relatively well as buyers were being found in South Korea, Vietnam and Japan, said ANZ commodity strategists Daniel Hynes and Soni Kumari.

Australia is the top iron ore supplier to China, whose steel producers called on the market regulator to investigate a recent jump in prices and crack down on any wrongdoing.

REUTERS