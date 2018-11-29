Aussie car crash: Singaporean in coma dies

A Singaporean polytechnic graduate, who was in a coma after a car crash in Australia over the weekend, has died in hospital from her injuries.

Ms Gwyneth Lok, 20, died yesterday, Victoria Police said, four days after the blue Renault she was in collided with another car in Windermere, more than 100km from Melbourne.

The Renault came to a halt after hitting a tree at the intersection of Remembrance Drive and Madden Road at about 8.15pm, causing Ms Lok to suffer critical head injuries.

Victoria Police said it will review the charges brought against Nasuha Nasser, 21, who was behind the wheel of the Renault.

Nasuha, a psychology and media and communications student at the University of Melbourne, was charged on Sunday with dangerous driving causing serious injury as well as negligently causing serious injury.

She is out on bail and due to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Feb 21.

According to Australian news service Nine News, if one of the four passengers dies as a result of injuries suffered, charges against Nasuha could be upgraded to culpable driving and dangerous driving causing death.

The maximum penalty for these offences is 20 years' jail.

Doctors at Melbourne's Alfred Hospital had earlier told Ms Lok's family to be prepared for the worst, The New Paper reported on Tuesday.

Several of her family members, including her parents and 13-year-old brother, had flown to Melbourne to be with her.

Ms Lok, who graduated recently from Ngee Ann Polytechnic with a diploma in early childhood education, was one of five Singaporeans involved in the accident.

Nasuha and two of her fellow undergraduates, including a male, were taken to Ballarat Base Hospital with minor injuries.

Another passenger, Nasuha's twin sister Naimi, an undergraduate at the Singapore Management University, was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital for treatment after the accident.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 48-year-old man, and his passenger, a 10-year-old girl, were not injured, Victoria Police said.