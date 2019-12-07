Aussie bush fires merge into 'mega blaze'

SYDNEY • Bush fires fanned by winds combined into a single giant blaze north of Sydney late yesterday, blanketing Australia's biggest city in hazardous smoke, causing weekend sports events to be cancelled and prompting calls for outdoor workers to stay home.

New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service (RFS) deputy commissioner Rob Rogers said "there are probably more than eight fires in all" that have merged to form what has been dubbed a "mega blaze" in an area of national park forest.

The blaze was burning across a fire front roughly 60km across within an hour's drive of Sydney.

"We cannot stop these fires; they will just keep burning until conditions ease, and then we'll try to do what we can to contain them," he told public broadcaster ABC.

Bush fires are common in Australia, but scientists say this year's season has come earlier and with more intensity due to a prolonged drought and climatic conditions fuelled by global warming.

The fires have killed at least four people and destroyed more than 680 homes across eastern Australia since the start of last month.

Firefighters are battling over 100 blazes up and down the NSW eastern seaboard, but some of the largest and most threatening are in the Sydney area.

335,000

Total area in hectares destroyed by 10 separate fires connecting about 50km north of metropolitan Sydney. That is nearly five times the size of Singapore.

>100

Number of fires up and down the New South Wales eastern

seaboard being fought by firefighters

>680

Number of homes destroyed across eastern Australia since the start of last month.

Smoke and flying ash lingered over the city of five million people for most of the past week, turning the daytime sky orange, obscuring visibility and prompting commuters to wear breathing masks.

Satellite images on social media showed the smoke spreading across the Tasman Sea to New Zealand, some 2,000km away.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology, in a post on its official Twitter account, said: "The massive #NSW fires are in some cases just too big to put out at the moment."

The RFS tweeted that "a number of fires in the Hawkesbury, Hunter and Central Coast areas have now joined". The tweet included a map showing 10 separate fires connecting about 50km north of metropolitan Sydney.

The total area destroyed by the fires was around 335,000ha, the RFS said. That is nearly five times the size of Singapore.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the authorities were particularly concerned that the fires could spread east towards the coast.

"They have the potential or are expected to spread further east, which unfortunately is getting into more populated areas, villages, communities, isolated rural areas, and other farming practices and businesses throughout the region," he told reporters in Sydney.

Mr Fitzsimmons also said some US and Canadian firefighters had arrived to help out.

Sporting body Cricket NSW urged clubs to consider cancelling weekend games due to poor air quality. "We appreciate this may mean some finals are not played and players may be disappointed. However, the welfare of our cricket communities is our No. 1 priority," Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germo said in a statement.

Australia's worst bush fires on record destroyed thousands of homes in Victoria state in February 2009, killing 173 people and injuring 414 more.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE