Aussie blogger worries political tensions may affect trial result

SYDNEY • Australian writer Yang Hengjun, facing trial in Beijing on espionage charges that he denies, has asked the judge to exclude evidence obtained in interrogations where he said he was tortured, according to a message conveyed to family and friends.

In his first comments since last Thursday's court hearing - which was closed to family and Australian consular officials because China says it involved state secrets - Yang also expressed concern that geopolitical tensions may influence the outcome of his trial.

"If a wrong decision is made because of political pressure or bad international relations, under the pretext of national security, that's bad," he said in the message, seen by Reuters and verified by a source with knowledge of the matter.

Diplomatic ties between Australia and China have deteriorated sharply since Yang was detained in January 2019, with China imposing trade sanctions on some imports from Australia and reacting angrily to its call for a global inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

Australia says it has received no explanation for the charges against Yang, and Foreign Minister Marise Payne last Friday labelled Yang's case as "arbitrary detention".

"I hope Australia can keep communicating with China on good terms to help bring about my release as soon as possible," Yang said in the message.

Yang said he addressed the court directly for three to five minutes during the six-hour hearing. "I was tired and confused, and didn't have the spirit to speak enough," he said.

He had told the judge: "I hope that Chinese rule of law wins."

Yang also said that he was satisfied with the defence presented by his lawyers.

Human rights lawyers Mo Shaoping and Shang Baojun were appointed by his family but have been barred from speaking about the national security case.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, although its spokesman, Mr Zhao Lijian, had previously rejected allegations of torture.

"All of Yang Hengjun's lawful rights have been fully guaranteed, and there is no so-called torture or abuse," he said in December.

Yang migrated to Australia in 1999 and later became a highprofile blogger who wrote about Chinese democracy.

He said in the message released yesterday that he does not know which espionage agency he is alleged to have worked for. "I didn't work for Australia or the US. I'm only writing for people," he said.

China's Foreign Ministry said last Thursday that "judicial authorities handled the case in strict accordance with the law, (and) fully protected Yang Hengjun's litigation rights".

Potential penalties in espionage cases range from three years' jail to the death penalty.

REUTERS