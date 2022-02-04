Aussie billionaire sues Facebook over scam ads

SYDNEY • Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest yesterday said he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platforms' Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians.

Mr Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to prevent people from losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as those using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes.

The lawsuit he filed in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime". It also alleges Facebook was criminally reckless by not taking sufficient steps to stop criminals from using its social media platform to send scam ads to defraud Australian users.

The lawsuit comes after Mr Forrest said he made several requests asking Facebook to prevent his image from being used to promote investment plans, including in an open letter to chief executive Mark Zuckerberg in November 2019.

Facebook, which changed its name to Meta last year, declined to comment on the lawsuit but said that in general it has always taken a "multifaceted approach" to stop such ads appearing and had blocked advertisers.

Some ads using Mr Forrest's image and claiming to promote cryptocurrency investment schemes have appeared on Facebook since March 2019, the lawsuit said.

"This action is being taken on behalf of those everyday Australians - mums and dads, grans and grandads - who work all their lives to gather their savings and to ensure those savings aren't swindled away by scammers," Mr Forrest said in a statement.

Under Australian law, a private prosecution of a foreign corporation for alleged offences under the Commonwealth Criminal Code requires the consent of the country's attorney-general.

"The Attorney-General has given her consent to the private prosecution against Facebook in relation to alleged offences under subsection 400.7(2) of the Criminal Code," said Mr Steven Lewis, principal of Mark O'Brien Legal which will represent Mr Forrest in the case.

The office of Attorney-General Michaelia Cash did not respond to a request seeking comment.

If Facebook is found guilty, it will face a maximum penalty of A$126,000 (S$121,000) on each of three charges, Mr Lewis said.

An initial hearing has been set for March 28, Mr Forrest said.

