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AUKUS on track for Australia nuclear-powered subs in early 2030s: Defence Minister

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Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles said the country is on track to receive Virginia-class submarines from the US from around 2030.

Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles said the country is on track to receive Virginia-class submarines from the US from around 2030.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Australia says it is on track to get its first US Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine from around 2030 under AUKUS.
  • Defence Minister Richard Marles said Australia is working “at a pace” on the “optimal pathway” to build this capability.
  • Marles met US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in the Philippines and said the alliance is “as important today as it’s ever been”; Anthony Albanese said the pact is “full steam ahead”.

AI generated

CEBU, Philippines – Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Oct 28 the country remains on track to acquire its first nuclear-powered submarine from the United States.

“We’re working at a pace to delivering the optimal pathway to Australia acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine capability,” Marles said in an interview.

Marles said Australia is on track to receive Virginia-class submarines from the US from around 2030 under the AUKUS submarine partnership, which also includes Britain.

The Australian Defence Minister met US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in the Philippines, describing the alliance “as important today as it’s ever been”.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in August the defence pact remained “full steam ahead”. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.