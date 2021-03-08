Auckland emerges from lockdown as NZ, Australia keep virus under control

MELBOURNE • Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city, emerged yesterday from a strict week-long lockdown imposed after a community cluster of the more contagious British coronavirus variant.

There were no new local Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday, health officials said, marking a full week of no community transmissions across the country.

Footage on TVNZ, New Zealand's state-owned television network, showed people lining up at coffee shops yesterday morning, with many saying they were feeling relieved.

Auckland, a city of nearly two million, will continue to have limits on public gatherings and masks are obligatory on public transport.

Restrictions might be further eased on Friday.

Neighbouring Australia also had no local Covid-19 cases yesterday, making it the 37th day of no infections.

There have been no related deaths this year.

Swift public health measures combined with aggressive contact tracing, border closures and compulsory quarantine for travellers have been credited with making New Zealand and Australia highly successful in keeping the pandemic from spreading.

The economies of both countries recovered quickly in the second part of last year.

Australia's economy expanded at a much faster-than-expected pace in the final quarter of last year, and all signs are that this year has started on a firm footing too.

Coronavirus inoculations have begun in both countries, with the vaccination roll-out in Australia becoming slightly complicated after Italy blocked a shipment of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt, among the first to receive the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday after an earlier shipment, said the roll-out was on track.

Inoculation with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine started last month, but most Australians will be vaccinated with the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The weekly number of administered doses is expected to reach 1 million by the end of March, when CSL Ltd begins to locally produce 50 million of the AstraZeneca doses.

The government is spending more than A$6 billion (S$6.18 billion) to support the vaccine roll-out, with contracts for over 150 million doses of various Covid-19 vaccines.

REUTERS