Auckland back to lockdown after Covid-19 case of unknown origin

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday that the country's biggest city, Auckland, will be put into a seven-day lockdown from today after a coronavirus community case of unknown origin was recorded.

This comes two weeks after Auckland's nearly two million residents were plunged into a snap three-day lockdown when a family of three was diagnosed with the more transmissible British variant of Covid-19.

Health officials, who could not confirm how the person got infected, said genome sequencing of the new infection was under way.

The patient developed symptoms on Tuesday and is regarded as having been potentially infectious since Sunday, officials said. The person has visited several public venues during that period.

"Based on this, we are in the unfortunate but necessary position to protect Aucklanders again," said Ms Ardern, announcing the lockdown.

The health authorities were trying to find out whether the new case was linked to the earlier February cluster, now at 12 infections.

The lockdown, with Level 3 restrictions, will allow people to leave home only for essential shopping and essential work, Ms Ardern said. Public venues will remain closed.

Restrictions in the rest of the country will be tightened to Level 2 restrictions, including limits on public gatherings.

New Zealand, one of the most successful developed nations in controlling the spread of the pandemic, has seen just over 2,000 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

A marquee Twenty20 cricket clash in Auckland between New Zealand and Australia, scheduled for Friday, will be played in Wellington without crowds, said New Zealand Cricket.

REUTERS