Ardern urges unity against Covid-19 on Waitangi Day

WELLINGTON • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday urged New Zealanders to unite in their battle against Covid-19, as the pandemic forced the country to celebrate its national Waitangi Day online.

A growing outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has pushed all commemorations online, prompting Ms Ardern to urge vaccinations.

"We all have a duty to do everything we can to protect our communities with all the tools that science and medicine have given us," she said in a speech. "Togetherness is something we have shown throughout the last few years. I know it hasn't always been easy... But together we have, and we continue to, overcome."

Health Ministry data shows 93 per cent of those eligible above the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated and 49 per cent of eligible adults have received a booster shot, but infections keep rising.

Yesterday, there were 208 new community cases, following a record 243 the previous day.

Waitangi Day is named for the region on the North Island where representatives of the British Crown and indigenous Maori chiefs signed a founding treaty in 1840. The Maori, who account for about 15 per cent of New Zealand's population, were dispossessed of much land during British colonisation.

Last December, the government set up the Maori Health Authority to ensure better health access for the Maori. "We have an obligation to make sure everyone has access to the healthcare they need, and that you don't die younger than everyone else in New Zealand because you are Maori," Ms Ardern said yesterday.

