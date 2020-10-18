Ardern scores resounding victory in New Zealand election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who led her party to victory at the polls yesterday, described it as a strong win that allows Labour to push ahead for a quick economic recovery.

With 99 per cent of the ballots counted last night, Labour was expected to pick up 64 of the 120 seats in Parliament, with 35 for the main opposition National Party, 10 each for the Greens and the ACT Party, and one seat for the Maori Party.

She said in a victory speech last night: "We will be a party that governs for every New Zealander.

"Now more than ever is the time to keep going, to keep working."

Ms Ardern's victory was credited to support for her swift moves to quell the Covid-19 outbreak. She imposed one of the world's most stringent lockdowns. As at yesterday, the country, which has about five million residents, had recorded 1,883 cases and just 25 deaths.