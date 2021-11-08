Ardern says there's a maturity in NZ relationship with China

NEW YORK • New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there is a "maturity" in her country's relationship with China, its biggest trading partner, which her government believes enables it to raise issues of concern, amid simmering tensions between Beijing and the West.

"New Zealand has always been very consistent in saying regardless of that economic relationship, we do still believe that we have the maturity in our relationship to raise issues that we are concerned about - be it human rights issues, be it labour issues, be it environmental issues," Ms Ardern told US news programme Meet the Press in an interview due to air in the United States yesterday. "It's very important to us that we continue to be able to do that and do that regardless of those trading ties."

She also said she welcomed signals from US President Joe Biden's administration of greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific, including a "physical presence, being part of important talks in our region".

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said last Wednesday that her country's relationship with China was one that was respectful, predictable and consistent, but added that she also recognised the assertion of China within the Indo-Pacific region.

"We are very clear around things we can work together on, and we are increasingly becoming very clear about the things we do not and cannot agree on, much of which was in the human rights space," Ms Mahuta said.

New Zealand's Parliament in May declared that severe human rights abuses were taking place against Uighur people in China's Xinjiang region. The Chinese embassy criticised the declaration as an attempt to interfere in China's internal affairs.

